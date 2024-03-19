Mr Beast's 'Beast Games' set to make TV history with Prime Video deal

Prime Video has greenlit ‘Beast Games,’ a new series from MrBeast. Adapted from his popular YouTube show, ‘Beast Games’ is poised to become what they are calling the largest reality competition ever, featuring 1000 contestants vying for a $5 million cash prize, the biggest in TV and streaming history.

MrBeast will host and executive produce the show, which will exclusively debut on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories globally.

"MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios in a press statement on Monday.

“We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience,” Salke added.

"When Mr Beast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever. We’d like to thank Aaron DeBevoise, Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM “My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” said MrBeast.