Mumbai takes a leap forward in public transportation with BEST Chalo Airport Express

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, has taken a leap forward in public transportation with the official launch of the BEST Chalo Airport Express to help bolster its public transportation for inhabitants and visitors.

BEST Chalo Airport Express was officially launched on February 7 to address the diverse challenges encountered by travelers during their airport journeys.

These buses are set to transform public mobility perception, matching the service standards observed at airports in leading global metropolises in various aspects. As per the statement issued by the company, the quality of service offered by these buses is comparable to those found in some of the world’s leading metro cities, promising a seamless airport travel experience.

After successful public trials, the service is now operational on four routes, with plans for further expansion. With 230 daily trips to and from Mumbai Airport, the Airport Express is geared to increase its capacity in the coming months. Notably, the service prioritizes sustainability, with 50 percent of its buses already electric and a goal to transition to 100 percent electric buses by March 2024.

