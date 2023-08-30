Myntra launches outdoor FWD campaign featuring Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Myntra has unveiled its outdoor campaign, #SpotItGetIt, in collaboration with Ideas Farm, to celebrate FWD – a trend destination for Gen-Z fashion enthusiasts. This initiative builds upon the recent film starring Myntra's brand ambassadors, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

With just a picture uploaded on Myntra FWD, users can transform their fashion inspiration into reality by exploring and acquiring the complete ensembles showcased anywhere or even on someone else. The campaign is currently live across 50+sites in 4 cities.

Jetesh Menon, creative head, Ideas Farm, said, "We wanted the OOH to be unconventional, just like the film. To put the spotlight solely on the fashion available on the platform, we added a playful twist. The outdoor campaign therefore has an irreverent tone to get the audience's attention. It coaxes them to get the trends available on the app and evokes a sense of curiosity with the copy and visual treatment."