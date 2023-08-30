comScore

Quantum Brief

Myntra launches outdoor FWD campaign featuring Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

With just a picture uploaded on Myntra FWD, users can effortlessly transform their fashion inspiration into reality by exploring and acquiring the complete ensembles showcased anywhere or even on someone else.

By  Storyboard18Aug 30, 2023 10:29 AM
Myntra launches outdoor FWD campaign featuring Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina
The campaign is currently live across 50+sites in 4 cities.

Myntra has unveiled its outdoor campaign, #SpotItGetIt, in collaboration with Ideas Farm, to celebrate FWD – a trend destination for Gen-Z fashion enthusiasts. This initiative builds upon the recent film starring Myntra's brand ambassadors, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

With just a picture uploaded on Myntra FWD, users can transform their fashion inspiration into reality by exploring and acquiring the complete ensembles showcased anywhere or even on someone else. The campaign is currently live across 50+sites in 4 cities.

Jetesh Menon, creative head, Ideas Farm, said, "We wanted the OOH to be unconventional, just like the film. To put the spotlight solely on the fashion available on the platform, we added a playful twist. The outdoor campaign therefore has an irreverent tone to get the audience's attention. It coaxes them to get the trends available on the app and evokes a sense of curiosity with the copy and visual treatment."

Priyanka Dey, business & strategy head at Ideas Farm, emphasized, "Our collaboration with Myntra for the #SpotItGetIt campaign transcends conventional marketing. It's about crafting an experience, igniting conversations, and inspiring fashion enthusiasts to embrace the styles they adore."


Tags
First Published on Aug 30, 2023 10:29 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: DDB Mudra’s David Vaz and Mahima Mathur

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: DDB Mudra’s David Vaz and Mahima Mathur

Quantum Brief

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Mindshare India’s Kartik Prakash and Abhay Sachar

YoungGuns Class Of 2023: Mindshare India’s Kartik Prakash and Abhay Sachar

Quantum Brief

28% GST: The beginning of the end for MSME gaming businesses in India?

28% GST: The beginning of the end for MSME gaming businesses in India?

Quantum Brief

Realistic bids expected for BCCI media rights, experts predict shift from past extravagance

Realistic bids expected for BCCI media rights, experts predict shift from past extravagance

Quantum Brief

Find out key consumer trends from Uber’s 10-year journey

Find out key consumer trends from Uber’s 10-year journey

Quantum Brief

Hershey India launches personalised gift packs ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Hershey India launches personalised gift packs ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Quantum Brief

Eveready unveils new logo and refreshes brand identity

Eveready unveils new logo and refreshes brand identity