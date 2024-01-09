Nippon Paint ventures into the e-commerce segment

Nippon Paint India (Decorative), a paint brand announces its entry into the e-commerce market with Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart. The brand has recently made available a wide range of over 8,000 decorative paint products for purchase on these platforms.

Efficient logistics will be pivotal in influencing the cost-effectiveness and customer satisfaction of these online products. Nippon's partnership with dependable shipping options ensures that customers can receive their products directly and conveniently. To safeguard against leakage, wall paints are dispatched in specially designed packaging that safeguards the product throughout the delivery process.

The brand is looking forward to reaching out to a new generation of consumers with the introduction of its products on e-commerce platforms.

Having recently forayed into the 12,500 crores ‘Beyond Paint’ category, Nippon Paint has also made its DIY range from the segment available on online platforms.