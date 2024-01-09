comScore

Nippon Paint ventures into the e-commerce segment

The brand has recently made available a wide range of over 8,000 decorative paint products for purchase on these platforms.

By  Storyboard18Jan 9, 2024 6:15 PM
The brand is looking forward to reaching out to a new generation of consumers with the introduction of its products on e-commerce platforms. (Representative Image: Mark König via Unsplash)

Nippon Paint India (Decorative), a paint brand announces its entry into the e-commerce market with Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart. The brand has recently made available a wide range of over 8,000 decorative paint products for purchase on these platforms.

Efficient logistics will be pivotal in influencing the cost-effectiveness and customer satisfaction of these online products. Nippon's partnership with dependable shipping options ensures that customers can receive their products directly and conveniently. To safeguard against leakage, wall paints are dispatched in specially designed packaging that safeguards the product throughout the delivery process.

The brand is looking forward to reaching out to a new generation of consumers with the introduction of its products on e-commerce platforms.

Having recently forayed into the 12,500 crores ‘Beyond Paint’ category, Nippon Paint has also made its DIY range from the segment available on online platforms.

"We are thrilled to bring our high-quality products to Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart customers," said Mahesh Anand, president, Nippon Paint India (Decorative Division). "Through our collaboration with these platforms, customers can anticipate a consistent standard of excellence in both quality and customer service, aligning with the renowned reputation of Nippon Paint. Our extensive paint color palette is seamlessly integrated into Amazon's paint finder tool, empowering customers to effortlessly select the perfect hues for their homes."


First Published on Jan 9, 2024 6:15 PM

