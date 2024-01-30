Philips India introduces TVC on hair straightener with no heat damage with Alia Bhatt

Philips India has introduced the country’s first hair straightener designed to style with no heat damage - the Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology. This straightener boasts of specially designed serum strips infused with hair nourishing ingredients, Vitamin E and Moroccan Argan oil along with Kerashine care that help style and nourish hair while protecting them from heat damage. This technology locks in moisture that is usually lost due to heat and gives nourished, healthy-looking hair.

Commenting on the new launch, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head- Personal Health at Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “Embodying our commitment to continuous innovation and consumer well-being, the introduction of the Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology marks a very big milestone in our journey at Philips. In line with our purpose of empowering young Indian consumers to care for their specialness, we are committed to delivering technology that not only meets but exceeds the evolving and intricate needs of our consumers. The Philips Hair Straightener with NourishCare Technology, proudly 'Made in India,' incorporates cutting-edge technology, offering a superior hair nourishing and styling experience without compromising on hair quality and health. Our brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt personifies the spirit of effortless style and resonates with the empowered individuals we aim to serve. With our campaign, we want to convey the transformative experience of using NourishCare Technology, where styling and hair protection coexist seamlessly.”

Today we are launching our campaign film, that captures the key consumer barrier of heat damage due to styling and how our innovative technology addresses this and brings joy to our consumers. With Alia being the face of the campaign, it simply adds a touch of glamour with authenticity and credibility for – ‘No heat damage. Just gorgeous, straight hair’.