Porsche India invites agencies for a strategic partnership

Looks like pitches are going social. Days after Uniqlo India called for an agency pitch via a LinkedIn post, Porsche India has invited agencies for a strategic partnership. The brand's LinkedIn post read as follows. "We're looking for an agency that excels not only in managing our complete digital presence but also in prospecting and generating high-quality leads. Your mission? To execute, track, and fine-tune diverse digital campaigns across platforms while focusing on prospecting and lead generation strategies."