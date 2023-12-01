Porsche India invites agencies for a strategic partnership

Looks like pitches are going social. Days after Uniqlo India called for an agency pitch via a LinkedIn post, Porsche India has invited agencies for a strategic partnership. The brand's LinkedIn post read as follows. "We're looking for an agency that excels not only in managing our complete digital presence but also in prospecting and generating high-quality leads. Your mission? To execute, track, and fine-tune diverse digital campaigns across platforms while focusing on prospecting and lead generation strategies."
The German car maker Porsche is doubling down on building its India presence. According to media report, the company is actively looking for investor partners. Poreche believes India a relevant market to put its bets on. As young Indians are looking for aspiration products and supercar brands with a sustainable story, brands like Poreche have a lot of scope to scale.