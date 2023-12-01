comScore

Quantum Brief

Porsche India invites agencies for a strategic partnership

The German car marker is looking for an agency to execute, track, and fine-tune its digital campaigns across platforms while focusing on prospecting and lead generation strategies.

By  Storyboard18Dec 1, 2023 1:58 PM
Porsche India invites agencies for a strategic partnership
The German car maker Porsche is doubling down on building its India presence. According to media report, the company is actively looking for investor partners. (Representative Image: Campbell via Unsplash)

Looks like pitches are going social. Days after Uniqlo India called for an agency pitch via a LinkedIn post, Porsche India has invited agencies for a strategic partnership. The brand's LinkedIn post read as follows. "We're looking for an agency that excels not only in managing our complete digital presence but also in prospecting and generating high-quality leads. Your mission? To execute, track, and fine-tune diverse digital campaigns across platforms while focusing on prospecting and lead generation strategies."

The German car maker Porsche is doubling down on building its India presence. According to media report, the company is actively looking for investor partners. Poreche believes India a relevant market to put its bets on. As young Indians are looking for aspiration products and supercar brands with a sustainable story, brands like Poreche have a lot of scope to scale.


Tags
First Published on Dec 1, 2023 1:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise