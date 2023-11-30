Post-World Cup surge: High-stakes political betting ahead of state election results

Even after the conclusion of the World Cup tournament, both offline and online betting channels remain active. The focus, however, has shifted from the pitch to polls. With the election results due on December 3 for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, bets have reached a record high, reportedly ranging between Rs 7 crore and Rs 8 crore.

Bets, starting as low as Rs 100, are being placed on potential chief ministers, winning parties and even independent candidates, mirroring the process of sports betting.

As per experts, when betting on elections, it's not just money at stake.

“Betting on elections or any form of betting is illegal in India. When individuals or entities place bets on political outcomes, there is a risk of influencing the democratic process to favour financial gains rather than the genuine will of the people,” said Akhil Anand, partner at law firm DSK Legal.

In India, the legal status of betting and gambling is subject to the jurisdiction of respective states. While some states have specific provisions allowing certain exemptions (on games of skill or state-run lotteries), betting on elections, though, is uniformly prohibited to maintain the sanctity of the electoral process.

“With the state elections, there is an increased potential for such illegal betting. There is a need for a robust legal framework that addresses emerging challenges and ensures the transparency of the electoral process,” Anand added.

The authorities are actively addressing the situation.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued blocking orders for 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro. This action followed investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into an illegal betting app syndicate, leading to raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh.

“Curbing is not a viable solution; the best approach is effective regulation. Clear parameters differentiating between games of skill and games of chance need to be established to discern gambling from skill-based activities. Appropriate measures should then be implemented recognising that. An outright ban is not the answer,” said another subject matter expert, who did not want to be identified.