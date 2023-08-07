Powered by Raj Shamani’s House of X, celebrity chef Sanjyot Keer’s YFL Home aims to empower home cooks with precision and innovation

Continuing with its commitment of enabling creators to start brands in 7 days, House of X, the first tech platform to launch, build and scale creator-led D2C brands, partners with celebrity chef Sanjyot Keer to present YFL (Your Food Lab) Home, the first-ever kitchenware brand by Sanjyot. Through this collaboration, Keer aims to inspire Indians with the luxury of high-performance home appliances that champion every kitchen to be beautiful. With this, House of X forays into the kitchenware segment, marking a significant milestone in its journey of building creator-led D2C brands in India.

Engineered to empower kitchens, YFL Home allows home chefs to transform kitchens into stunning spaces. With a range of trendy, aesthetic products wrapped in cutting-edge futuristic technology, innovation and precision, YFL Home is a celebration of making every kitchen beautiful.

Commenting on taking Your Food Lab to its next chapter, Sanjyot Keer, founder, YFL Home said, “My love for cooking started at an early age with a young Sanjyot cooking his first Pav Bhaji at twelve, all inspired by the bhaji wale bhaiya's tawa. I wanted to transform our kitchen into an experiential and empowering space. Over the years, my passion for cooking grew and I extended the desire of bringing a professional cooking experience to every kitchen. This is where my journey began, and it is truly a dream come true for me as YFL Home strikes that perfect balance between nostalgia and innovative designs. With my dear friend Raj, and our shared vision of channelling our passion to build The Next Big Thing, we can’t wait to make every kitchen beautiful.”

Demand for kitchenware in India is on the rise with consumers spending more time upgrading their kitchens. YFL Home brings a range of kitchen appliances carefully curated by Sanjyot for the Big Indian Family. It is targeted towards contemporary individuals, rooted in cultural nostalgia and blended with their unique cooking styles. It is committed to presenting premium offerings that allow our everyday cooks, weekend cooks, occasional chefs and each individual with the power to elevate their home set-ups.