Subhash Chandra wants to buy Dish TV shares worth Rs 1,500 cr, legal experts ask how

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra is reportedly in discussions with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company to repurchase his family's shares in Dish TV India, in which they have a 4.04 percent stake.

According to reports, Chandra has also presented a proposal to acquire other assets, such as shares in Zee Learn and a bungalow in central Delhi. Estimates say his purchases would entail paying JC Flowers Rs 1,500 crore for these assets.

Legal experts wonder how Chandra will pay this huge sum.

“With all debts and other issues looming over Chandra, it is difficult to foresee how he will be able to raise the funds to settle JC Flowers and get back the shares of his family. Usually, borrowers go for refinancing or sell their other non-functional assets,” said Shashank Agarwal, Advocate, Delhi HC.

According to Paritosh Dhawan, another advocate at the Delhi HC, if the transaction is done, the family’s shareholding will rise to 28.2 percent from JC Flowers 24.19 percent stake in Dish TV (Rs 860 crore as per the current price of the share).

“As per rules, if an entity's ownership in a company crosses 25 percent, it needs to make an open offer for another 26 percent,” Dhawan explained.

Pending dues are also one of the many roadblocks in the way of the Zee-Sony merger.

In fact, proceedings initiated by lenders of Essel Group entities, in which lenders claim to be impacted by the payouts emanating from the merger, are given preference over the merger process itself.

There could be a possibility that the lenders will have to be settled first, as was with the case of IndusInd Bank, a lender of Zee, which was repaid earlier this year. The amount of the payement remained undisclosed.

The proceedings before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), challenging the order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), banning Chandra and Zee CEO Punit Goenka from holding any managerial positions in the company will also be crucial. So far, SAT has refused to vacate the directions passed by SEBI.