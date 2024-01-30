comScore

The Coca-Cola Company does away with labels from Sprite bottles

This is a part of a new trial to make it stand out from the rest of the competition. 500 ml Sprite and Sprite Zero bottles will see their labels being temporarily removed.

As a part of limited trial, until March, the see through bottles will be on sale across eight Tesco Express locations in the UK. (Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)

American multinational beverages company The Coca-Cola Company has initiated a new trial by ditching the labels from the front of the Sprite bottles. In order to make it stand out from the rest of the competition, 500 ml Sprite and Sprite Zero bottles will see their labels being temporarily removed.

Instead of the label, an embossed logo will be placed at the front of the bottle. At the back, product and nutritional information will be laser engraved.

As a part of limited trial, until March, the see through bottles will be on sale across eight Tesco Express locations in the UK.

The Coca-Cola Company in the past has tested removing labels from its beverages. In the markets of South Korea and Japan, the company has tested removing labels during its trial. In September 2022, Valser, a water brand from Switzerland, introduced its label free bottles. Even Danone-owned water brand Evian too had introduced a range of label-free bottles.


