Valentine’s Day 2024: Blinkit receives a unique request from customer

Blinkit received a request from a customer asking if he could serve as the delivery partner for Valentine's Day to deliver gifts to his girlfriend, as her parents prohibited her from leaving the house. This incident generated diverse reactions on social media platforms.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2024 6:53 PM
Sharing the screenshot of a conversation between a customer care executive and the anonymous customer, Blinkit stated how they had to decline the unique request. (Image source: Unsplash)

In an unusual occurrence, Blinkit, an instant food delivery service received a call for help from a customer where he requested the app for help to go the extra mile for his girlfriend. This incident took place on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, where individuals are willing to go to great lengths for their loved ones.

Sharing the screenshot of a conversation between a customer care executive and the anonymous customer, Blinkit stated how they had to decline the unique request.

In the app's help section, the customer wrote, “I ordered flowers and gifts for my girlfriend from your Valentine's Day collection. Can you help me with something?" The customer expressed that his girlfriend's parents were not allowing her to leave the house that day. He further asked if he could assist as a delivery partner for the order. “My girlfriend's parents are not letting her step out today. Can I be your delivery partner for this order?"

Replying to the request, Blinkit stated, “"Sorry, we can't."

The company's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, responded with a ‘facepalm’ reaction to the interaction. On X, he expressed the sentiment that India is evidently not suited for beginners. CEO. "India is clearly not for beginners," Albinder Dhindsa wrote on X.

However, this exchange garnered widespread reactions from social media users and had them entertained.

Mande Network (@MandeNetwork), tagging the CEO wrote, “he will now pay you to be your delivery partner - new revenue stream”.

India wants to know how this chat was closed," wrote Trishla Singh Bhati (@bhati_trishla). Another X user Rahaman Bin Ujit (@rahamanbinujit) commented, “Let's make it happen”

A few others claimed that the interaction was pre-planned.

X user Chirag, (@CHIRAG15297869) questioned, “how fast they were, all tweets were done at 1:01 pm. No time lapse”

"You should consider revising your social media marketing strategy. While the script is good, making slight adjustments to the chat timing could enhance realism. Nonetheless, it's entertaining," commented Kishan J (@kishanjha_3).

Another user (@findngpeaceinme) said “That's why you don't consider a fresher's profile in your organisation right”?


First Published on Feb 16, 2024 6:53 PM

