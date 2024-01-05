What makes Deepika Padukone a brand?

Imagine one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood being articulate about her mental health struggles, adopting a village to provide consistent electricity, and attending a student protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act Those of you who are Bollywood connoisseurs might have guessed who is being hinted at here. Yes, it’s none other than birthday woman Deepika Padukone.

Padukone’s net worth stands at Rs 500 crore, according to several reports.In the fiscal year 2016-2017, she paid Rs 10 crore as tax.

Padukone has been the sole female actor to feature on the list of highest tax-paying individuals. Padukone's substantial net worth and impressive income highlight her status as the leading taxpaying female actor in the industry, demonstrating her contribution to the nation's revenue. She also has an entrepreneurial zeal. According to reports, Padukone has invested in several startups like BluSmart, Blue Tokai, and Bellatrix Aerospace.

Padukone who was recently in the news for being the global brand ambassador of Bisleri comes from a middle class background but she has proved to be a self-made woman.

In one of her earlier interviews Padukone had shared, “ “I think like an athlete…. My discipline comes from my sports background."

The brands she collaborates with love her because she champions mental well-being and personal betterment.

The last year alone has seen her appointment as global brand ambassador for three major international brands― label Louis Vuitton, Qatar Airways and Cartier jewellery.

Padukone has marked her presence in the global luxury market by becoming the first Indian to become Cartier’s face. She was the first Indian after a gap of nine years to be on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival. Padukone’s staggering rise as a brand on a global scale was also proven when she became the global ambassador for Louis Vitton.

She has endorsed several Indian brands such as Asian Paints, Jio, Dabur, Tanishq, and Axis Bank, as well as international brands such as Chopard and Levi’s.

Padukone is estimated to charge Rs 7 crore to Rs 12 crore per brand, subject to the number of days required from her. The rumor is that unlike other film stars, she does not charge for social media posts. Nor does she charge for special appearances in films; most of them are for her personal friendships.

As part of her endorsements, the world has seen her present the performance of RRR’s ‘Naatu naatu’ at the Academy Awards 2023 (making her only the third Indian to present at the Oscars). She was also a jury member at the Cannes film festival early last year, and was the first Indian ever to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in Doha in December 2022.