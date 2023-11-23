comScore

Quantum Brief

Zee and Nasscom partner to support Generative AI startups

The partnership aims to foster innovation and growth in the Generative AI start-up ecosystem.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2023 9:23 AM
Zee and Nasscom partner to support Generative AI startups
Nasscom’s Generative AI Foundry programme is aimed at nurturing technology startups in the AI domain to elevate India's standing in the global Generative AI startup landscape. (Representative Image via Unsplash)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), has announced its partnership with Nasscom for its recently-launched Generative AI Foundry programme, that aims to foster innovation and growth in the start-up ecosystem. Through the strategic partnership, ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre will primarily focus on enabling and supporting co-piloted generative AI solutions for India’s media and entertainment ecosystem.   In a collaborative effort, Nasscom and ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre organised a one-day workshop to identify areas of mutual interest and explore synergies for potential partnerships. As part of the workshop, ZEE hosted 14 startups from the nasscom Generative AI Foundry programme at the ZEE Technology & Innovation Hub in Bengaluru.

Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said “We are delighted to embark upon this exciting journey in collaboration with nasscom, aiming to shape the future of India’s AI community. The synergy between our endeavours, Nasscom’s commitment to nurturing tech startups, and ZEE's leadership in media innovation signifies more than just a convergence of minds—it represents a fusion of futuristic visions poised to define the industry's next chapter.”

Ankit Bose, Head of Nasscom AI, said “The partnership between both organisations is a significant one for the Generative AI startups. It is heartening to witness excellent initiatives from the industry to collaborate with these startups. The innovative solutions possess the potential to transform various sectors including M&E.”   Nasscom’s Generative AI Foundry programme is aimed at nurturing technology startups in the AI domain to elevate India's standing in the global Generative AI startup landscape. In a significant stride towards this mission, the programme, in collaboration with over 30 industry organizations and investors, selected 26 promising startups last month. These startups will receive comprehensive support, including mentorship, access to resources, funding, and industry connections, to propel their products to the next level.  


Tags
First Published on Nov 23, 2023 9:23 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Wipro Consumer Care acquires VVF's Jo, Doy and Bacter Shields; expands its personal wash portfolio

Quantum Brief

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Truecaller's in-app publisher, Truecaller Ads expands its offerings to brands

Quantum Brief

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Bewakoof appoints Rashmika Mandanna as new brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Cheil bags fashion-led hypermarket Vishal Mega Mart's creative mandate

Quantum Brief

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

BookMyShow turns profitable after recording operating revenue nearing Rs. 1000 crores

Quantum Brief

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Indian Gen Z are trend-setters: Instagram study

Quantum Brief

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

BCCI approaches NCLT for insolvency of Byju's over unpaid Rs. 158 crore

Quantum Brief

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise

Flipkart's SPOYL partners with Netflix's upcoming 'Archies' to launch official merchandise