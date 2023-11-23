Zee and Nasscom partner to support Generative AI startups

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), has announced its partnership with Nasscom for its recently-launched Generative AI Foundry programme, that aims to foster innovation and growth in the start-up ecosystem. Through the strategic partnership, ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre will primarily focus on enabling and supporting co-piloted generative AI solutions for India’s media and entertainment ecosystem. In a collaborative effort, Nasscom and ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre organised a one-day workshop to identify areas of mutual interest and explore synergies for potential partnerships. As part of the workshop, ZEE hosted 14 startups from the nasscom Generative AI Foundry programme at the ZEE Technology & Innovation Hub in Bengaluru.
Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said “We are delighted to embark upon this exciting journey in collaboration with nasscom, aiming to shape the future of India’s AI community. The synergy between our endeavours, Nasscom’s commitment to nurturing tech startups, and ZEE's leadership in media innovation signifies more than just a convergence of minds—it represents a fusion of futuristic visions poised to define the industry's next chapter.”
Ankit Bose, Head of Nasscom AI, said “The partnership between both organisations is a significant one for the Generative AI startups. It is heartening to witness excellent initiatives from the industry to collaborate with these startups. The innovative solutions possess the potential to transform various sectors including M&E.” Nasscom’s Generative AI Foundry programme is aimed at nurturing technology startups in the AI domain to elevate India's standing in the global Generative AI startup landscape. In a significant stride towards this mission, the programme, in collaboration with over 30 industry organizations and investors, selected 26 promising startups last month. These startups will receive comprehensive support, including mentorship, access to resources, funding, and industry connections, to propel their products to the next level.