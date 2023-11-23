Zee and Nasscom partner to support Generative AI startups

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), has announced its partnership with Nasscom for its recently-launched Generative AI Foundry programme, that aims to foster innovation and growth in the start-up ecosystem. Through the strategic partnership, ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre will primarily focus on enabling and supporting co-piloted generative AI solutions for India’s media and entertainment ecosystem. In a collaborative effort, Nasscom and ZEE’s Technology and Innovation Centre organised a one-day workshop to identify areas of mutual interest and explore synergies for potential partnerships. As part of the workshop, ZEE hosted 14 startups from the nasscom Generative AI Foundry programme at the ZEE Technology & Innovation Hub in Bengaluru.

Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE, said “We are delighted to embark upon this exciting journey in collaboration with nasscom, aiming to shape the future of India’s AI community. The synergy between our endeavours, Nasscom’s commitment to nurturing tech startups, and ZEE's leadership in media innovation signifies more than just a convergence of minds—it represents a fusion of futuristic visions poised to define the industry's next chapter.”