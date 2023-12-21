Zee-Sony Merger: Is Punit Goenka’s leadership giving Sony cold feet?

Today marks the initial deadline for the highly anticipated $10 billion Zee-Sony merger. While Sony has agreed to discuss a deadline extension, sources suggest their hesitation is centered on the proposed leadership of Punit Goenka, CEO and MD of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), for the new entity. Ongoing concerns regarding the SEBI investigation into Goenka's role contribute to Sony's uncertainty, influencing the progress of the merger.

“The appointment of Goenka as MD & CEO in the merged company does not bode well on the goodwill of Sony, as the flag on the ship is as important as the ship itself,” said corporate law (litigation) expert and partner at Singhania & Co, Rajiv Sharma.

Sony Group has been advocating for NP Singh, its India MD and CEO, to take over as the CEO of the newly formed Zee-Sony entity. According to Sony, this change aligns with stringent corporate governance norms in Japan and the US.

Sharma also said that there will be challenges to get approval of public shareholders of ZEEL and Sony as well as secured and unsecured creditors required to give effect to the approved scheme of merger.

The merger is also dependent on the orders of the court and NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal).

“NCLAT’s decision on 15th December to deny a grant of stay on the merger requested by Axis Finance and IDBI Bank is on the ground that the same must be heard on merits before any decision regarding the stay is made, listing the case on January 8th, 2024, is very crucial for the fate of the merger,” Sharma added.

Another expert, Mayank Biyani, associate at PSL Advocates and Solicitors said Sony's hesitation stems from a confluence of legal and non-legal factors. While legal challenges like Goenka's leadership and financial irregularities pose immediate hurdles there are other concerns as well.

“Concerns about integration, market dynamics, and strategic value add complexity and raise questions about the merger's long-term benefits. Ultimately, whether these concerns can be addressed satisfactorily will determine the fate of the Zee-Sony deal,” he said.

Why all the apprehension around Goenka leading the new entity?

It all started earlier this year when SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) passed an interim order wherein Goenka was directed to not hold the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company or subsidiaries or any resultant company that is formed pursuant to the merger.

The interim order was passed by SEBI subsequent to an investigation which was conducted on account of appropriation of a fixed deposit of Rs 200 Crore of ZEE by Yes Bank for squaring off loans of related parties of Essel_ Group.

“It was revealed through investigation conducted by SEBI that a letter of comfort was issued by ZEE in favour of Yes Bank to ensure that a fixed deposit of Rs 200 Crore would be available to the bank in the event of default by the related parties. Allegedly, the Letter of Comfort was only known to a few persons in the management and was not disclosed to the Board of Directors,” explained Siddharth Joshi, senior associate at SKV Law Offices.

While the interim order passed by SEBI has been quashed by way of order dated 30.10.2023 passed by SAT (Securities of Appellate Tribunal) and restrictions imposed upon Goenka has been set aside, the wider investigation to be conducted by SEBI is still under progress.