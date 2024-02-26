Who is Anant Ambani - the man behind Reliance's green revolution?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding prep and festivities are all that everyone’s talking about. The two are set to get married in July this year.

Some of the biggest names in tech, business and entertainment will be attending the pre-wedding festivities between March 1-3 at Reliance Greens complex in Jamnagar. The list includes Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai, as well as Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani. He has two elder siblings - twins Akash and Isha Ambani.

He did his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and completed his bachelor’s from Brown University in the US.

Anant Ambani is currently the director on the boards of Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited. He also serves on the Reliance Foundation Board since September 2022.

Anant is driving the expansion of the energy and materials business of RIL and its global operations in renewable and green energy. He is also the man behind RIL’s efforts to become a Net Carbon Zero company by 2035.

Anant Ambani is known to be an animal lover and is passionate about animal welfare. He is constantly involved in rescue, healthcare, rehabilitation and conservation of animals.

Interestingly, the invite for the pre-wedding festivities reflects this sentiment. Reliance built the world’s largest grassroots refining complex near Jamnagar. “Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for thousands of animals,” reads the invite.