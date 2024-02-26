Who is Radhika Merchant - the newest addition to the Ambani family?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding prep and festivities are all that everyone’s talking about. The two are set to get married in July this year, a three day celebration at the Reliance Greens complex in Jamnagar.

Some of the biggest names in tech, business and entertainment will be attending the pre-wedding festivities between March 1-3 at Jamnagar. The list includes Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Sundar Pichai, as well as Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Radhika and Anant got engaged in December 2022 at Rajasthan's Shrinathji Temple.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Encore Healthcare’s CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant.

She currently serves as director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

Radhika competed her schooling from Ecole Mondiale World School and received her Baccalaureate diploma BD Somani International School.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Economics from New York University in the US.

Post graduation, Merchant joined real estate agency Isprava.

She is also a trained classical dancer, similar to her to-be mother in law, Nita Ambani. She trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years under Guru Bhavan Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts dance academy of Mumbai. In June 2022, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted an Arangetram for her, which was attended by several celebrities. An Arangetram marks the completion of training and stage debut of a classical dancer.