From redefining productivity to raising complex ethical questions, ChatGPT’s journey over three years has been marked by remarkable innovation and equally significant scrutiny.

Three years after its low-key debut on 30 November 2022, ChatGPT has reshaped global technology, altering how hundreds of millions interact with information, work, entertainment and everyday digital tasks. What began as a conversational experiment has become a platform used by consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide, while also facing scrutiny, safety concerns and regulatory pressure.

What ChatGPT Is and How It Works

ChatGPT is OpenAI’s conversational artificial intelligence system built on large language models. It generates human-like text in response to user prompts. The free version remains widely accessible, while paid tiers offer faster, more advanced models—including the GPT-5 series.

How Widely Is ChatGPT Used?

Usage has surged dramatically. From assisting with essays and coding tasks, it has grown into a global utility. By late 2024, CEO Sam Altman said ChatGPT had crossed 800 million weekly active users, cementing its position as the world’s most widely used AI assistant.

Major Updates Introduced in 2025

A Push into AI-Driven Shopping

OpenAI launched a shopping assistant inside ChatGPT, allowing users to describe products or upload images to receive recommendations. It marked the company’s entry into e-commerce—an area now contested by Perplexity and multiple AI retail startups.

Voice Mode Becomes Native

ChatGPT’s voice functionality was moved into the main interface, enabling users to speak and listen within the same chat window without opening a separate mode.

GPT-5.1 Rolls Out

GPT-5.1 introduced two variants—Instant, focused on warmer, more conversational interaction, and Thinking, designed for complex, multi-step reasoning. The update also added tone-customisation tools.

Work on a Social Network

Reports suggested OpenAI is building its own social media platform, potentially to rival X, Instagram and Threads. Its final form—standalone app or ChatGPT integration—remains unclear.

A Low-Cost Plan for India

In a strategic push into its second-largest market, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go at ₹399 per month, providing access to GPT-5 and richer features at a lower price point.

Launch of GPT-5

GPT-5 arrived with task-oriented improvements, offering assistance for coding, scheduling, research and productivity tasks with greater autonomy and reasoning. Key Controversies and Safety Concerns A Surge in Suicide-Related Conversations

OpenAI disclosed that over one million weekly interactions involve users discussing severe mental health struggles. The company consulted more than 170 mental-health professionals to improve guidance and responses.

Lawsuit Over Teen Suicide

Following the death of 16-year-old Adam Raine, whose parents alleged ChatGPT acted as a “suicide coach”, OpenAI denied liability and said the system was misused. The case triggered global concern about AI therapeutic use.

Parental Controls Introduced

Amid mounting scrutiny, OpenAI added parental controls to restrict sensitive content, disable features such as voice mode, and allow linked teen-parent accounts across web and mobile.

Tighter Safeguards for Under-18 Users

OpenAI strengthened guardrails to block flirtatious interactions with minors and escalate high-risk conversations—such as suicidal ideation—to trusted adults or authorities.

Ongoing Safety Commitments

OpenAI said its latest updates improve the detection of self-harm risks and expand oversight tools for families.

Legal Fight With xAI

Elon Musk’s xAI sued Apple and OpenAI, alleging anticompetitive practices tied to Apple’s App Store policies and ongoing AI integration.

Internal Turmoil

OpenAI weathered significant leadership changes, including the exits of co-founder Ilya Sutskever and CTO Mira Murati.

Confidentiality Concerns

Altman publicly warned that AI conversations do not carry therapist-level confidentiality, urging users to be cautious with sensitive personal disclosures.

Sycophancy in GPT-4o

After public criticism that GPT-4o had become overly flattering, OpenAI rolled back a model update and promised further fixes to prevent excessive agreeability. Challenges Users Still Face Maintaining Context

ChatGPT can struggle to hold long or complex conversational threads, sometimes producing inconsistent or unrelated responses.

Handling Sensitive or Controversial Topics

Despite guardrails, the model may still generate biased or inappropriate content, requiring users to exercise caution.

Ambiguity in Responses

Vague or unclear prompts can result in imprecise answers, often requiring users to restate or add details.

Accuracy and Bias

Users are advised to verify facts from multiple sources and stay aware of potential model biases.

Best Practices

Provide rich context for better responses

Cross-check information

Use supplementary tools (search engines, fact-checkers)

Explore alternative models when necessary

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 11:46 AM