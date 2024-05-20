HDMC authorities to address the proliferation of illegal hoardings

Karnataka’s commercial areas, Hubballi and Dharwad, which, as quoted in a Times of India report, have become hotspots, for unauthorised hoardings. Hoardings have been erected at heights beyond the permissible limit, or at an ‘alarming’ level. And, authorities are yet to address the issue.

The Dharwad district administration is putting down plans for pre-monsoon and monsoon but, have not issued any order related to illegal hoardings as of now.

As quoted in the report, most of the ad billboards and hoardings are increasing in number where no permission was obtained and taxes were paid to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC). At present, HDMC is earning revenue of around Rs. 1 crore.

Earlier, Bhavesh Bhinde, owner of Ego Media, was arrested and taken into police custody on May 16, as per reports. Bhinde is the owner of the media site and giant illegal ad hoarding that collapsed and killed 14 people and injured 75. The billboard crashed during a dust storm and unseasonal rains which lashed Mumbai. Bhinde has been charged with culpable homicide, accoring to reports. Bhinde was arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch in Udaipur and was brought to Mumbai.

After the collapse of the illegal hoarding, the BMC issued notices to the Central Railways and the Western Railways administrations to take down oversized hoardings present on their lands.

The BMC said in a release issued on May 15, that the notices have been sent to the authorities for the removal of hoardings above 40 x 40 feet size, under Section 30 (2) (V) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The BMC, as per reports, has already removed a large hoarding of a sweet shop outside Malad railway station in Mumbai. Several citizens had complained about the hoarding via social media.