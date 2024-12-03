            
Influencers promote crypto | Ageism in advertising | Swiggy increases ad spend

By  Storyboard18Dec 3, 2024 5:02 PM
Experts estimate that crypto exchanges contributed over ₹200 crore to advertising expenses in 2021, with over ₹90 crore spent during the IPL.

Influencers push crypto ads in rampant violation of ASCI guidelines

The ASCI guidelines state that all virtual digital asset-related advertisements released on or after April 1, 2022, must include the disc

The silent majority: Why brands need to embrace elderly consumers

Senior citizens are rarely seen in dynamic roles and they continue to fill obligatory spaces as hackneyed stereotypes, brand strategists say.

Ipsos confirms talks with Kantar Media over potential $1 billion acquisition

French market research giant Ipsos eyes expansion with a potential buyout of Kantar's TV ratings data business. Read more

Intel Corporation's CEO Patrick Gelsinger steps down

Intel Corporation has named named chief financial officer David Zinsner and senior executive Michelle Johnston Holthaus as interim co-chief executive officers.

Swiggy supercharges ad spend, scaling up 13.2% to Rs 605.3 crore in Q2 FY25

Swiggy has narrowed its losses to Rs 490.8 crore in the September quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 590 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

First Published on Dec 3, 2024 5:02 PM

