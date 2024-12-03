Influencers promote crypto | Ageism in advertising | Swiggy increases ad spend

ADVERTISEMENT
Influencers push crypto ads in rampant violation of ASCI guidelines
The ASCI guidelines state that all virtual digital asset-related advertisements released on or after April 1, 2022, must include the disc
The silent majority: Why brands need to embrace elderly consumers
Senior citizens are rarely seen in dynamic roles and they continue to fill obligatory spaces as hackneyed stereotypes, brand strategists say.
Ipsos confirms talks with Kantar Media over potential $1 billion acquisition
French market research giant Ipsos eyes expansion with a potential buyout of Kantar's TV ratings data business. Read more
Intel Corporation's CEO Patrick Gelsinger steps down
Intel Corporation has named named chief financial officer David Zinsner and senior executive Michelle Johnston Holthaus as interim co-chief executive officers.
Swiggy supercharges ad spend, scaling up 13.2% to Rs 605.3 crore in Q2 FY25
Swiggy has narrowed its losses to Rs 490.8 crore in the September quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to Rs 590 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.
