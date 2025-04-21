            

Prakash Magdum appointed as MD of NFDC

Previously, Prakash Magdum served as the director of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in Pune.

Prakash Magdum has also worked with various government media units across states such as Assam and Kerala, and notably served as the Defence Spokesperson in Thiruvananthapuram, stated a media report.

Prakash Magdum, who is a 1999 batch IIS (Indian Information Service) officer, has been appointed as the managing director of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) for a period of five years.

Previously, Magdum served as the director of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in Pune. He has also worked with various government media units across states such as Assam and Kerala, and notably served as the Defence Spokesperson in Thiruvananthapuram, stated a media report.

NFDC was established in 1975 under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is India’s central agency for promoting quality cinema, and is based out of Mumbai.


