MSO to pay ₹29.14 lakh to ZEEL | Groww files red herring prospectus | Festive ecomm sales

TDSAT orders MSO to pay ₹29.14 lakh plus 9% interest to Zee Entertainment
Zee had entered into an MRP-based agreement with Sri Maruthi Digital Network in February 2019, allowing the retransmission of its channels. The agreement, initially valid until January 2020, was extended multiple times until February 2021.
IPO-bound Groww allocates Rs 225 crore for brand-building, Rs 205 crore on subsidiaries
Groww IPO: The largest share of the net proceeds, that is Rs 225 crore, will go towards brand building and performance marketing, followed by Rs 205 crore to its material subsidiary, Groww Creditserv Technology Private Limited, Rs 167.5 crore to Groww Invest Tech Private Limited, and Rs 152.5 crore for strengthening cloud infrastructure.
Groww co-founders bag multi-crore pay packages in FY25; Attrition hits 50% in support teams
Groww registered a profit of Rs 1,824 crore in the fiscal year 2025 that ended on 31 March
Festive ecomm sales to hit Rs 1.2 lakh crore; Amazon, Flipkart bet big on tier-2+ cities
With Amazon and Flipkart betting big on tier-2+ cities, electronics, fashion, and beauty will lead demand, while digital-first marketing and quick commerce shape this year’s shopping boom.
CEO’s email mistakenly exposes major layoff plan to entire workforce
The internal message confirmed that major organisational changes would begin at the end of September, affecting multiple departments.
