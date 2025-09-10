BECIL to lead draft PLI initative | Luxury cars get discounts | Apple ramps up production in India

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

BECIL to lead draft PLI initiative for broadcasting; IBDF, NBDA, AROI seek more time for feedback

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday convened a consultation meeting with industry stakeholders to deliberate on the draft Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the broadcasting sector, with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) emerging as the nodal body to spearhead the initiative.

The meeting, held at Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi, focused on reducing dependence on imported equipment and fostering domestic manufacturing capabilities. Senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) joined the deliberations, reflecting the government’s cross-sectoral approach to the initiative.

From JLR to Audi, luxury carmakers roll out discounts up to Rs 30.4 lakh after GST overhaul

As two- and four-wheeler manufacturers pass on the benefits of the recent Goods & Services Tax (GST) overhaul to customers, luxury carmakers have also joined in. Vehicles in the luxury segment, which now attract 40% GST (excluding cess), are being offered with discounts as high as Rs 30.40 lakh on select models.

Jaguar Land Rover is offering discounts of up to Rs 30.4 lakh on the Range Rover. The Discovery range will see reductions between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 9.9 lakh, while the Defender will be cheaper between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 18.6 lakh, effective September 22.

Apple ramps up iPhone 17 production in India to meet global demand

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 range is now being produced at full tilt across India, as the company leans more heavily on its growing network of local factories to serve customers worldwide. According to a report by Moneycontrol, five major facilities spread across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are powering the rollout, with production feeding markets in the US, Europe, and India itself.

The iPhone 17 Pro is being assembled at Foxconn and Tata-run Pegatron plants, while the iPhone 17 base model is split between Tata’s Wistron facility in Karnataka and Tata’s new Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur unit has been tasked with producing the iPhone Air, Apple’s slimmest handset to date.

AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the defining technology of the 21st century, poised to add nearly $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. FICCI-BCG white paper on ‘The Global AI Race’, highlights the widening divide in AI adoption, calling for action to ensure AI drives inclusive global progress.

As per the report, over 66% of developed economies already have national AI strategies, compared to just 30% in developing economies and 12% in least-developed ones. This imbalance risks leaving many nations reliant on imported solutions.

Pilgrimage travel bookings rise 19% in FY25 as spiritual travel booms in India: MakeMyTrip

Pilgrimage travel is emerging as one of the fast-growing segments of India’s travel and tourism industry. According to MakeMyTrip’s Pilgrimage Travel Trends 2024-25, accommodation bookings across 56 pilgrimage destinations grew by 19% in FY24-25. The pilgrimage travel trends highlight broad-based momentum, with 34 destinations recording double-digit growth and 15 destinations growing by over 25%, underscoring how spiritual journeys are becoming a powerful driver of travel demand.