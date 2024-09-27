Swiggy drops ad spends I Retailers' Association on Q-Comm I Salary of Swiggy's founders

ADVERTISEMENT
Swiggy's ad spend drops 26% to Rs 1850 crore in FY2024; to 'cost-effectively' invest in marketing
Swiggy has proposed to spend up to Rs 1000 crore, over four calendar years on brand marketing services across various channels, including traditional media.
‘Q-commerce is here to stay, retailers must upgrade themselves’, says CEO of Retailers Association of India
Multiple retail trade associations and federations have written to the Indian government, expressing concerns that the growth of Q-commerce platforms is hurting their retail businesses.
Swiggy IPO: Co-founders Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy remuneration revealed
According to the updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted to SEBI on September 26, the CTC for Swiggy co-founders will increase to Rs 3 crore in 2026.
Sidharth Malhotra takes a bite of Swiggy; invests in IPO-bound food delivery app
Swiggy's upcoming IPO follows a series of successful funding rounds, with investments pouring in from global venture capital giants such as SoftBank Vision Fund, Accel, and Prosus.
Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw rings Nasdaq bell for niece's Bicara Therapeutics' Billion-Dollar debut
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw beams with pride as her niece, Claire Mazumdar, leads Bicara Therapeutics to a successful billion-dollar IPO at Nasdaq.
