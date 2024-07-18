Broadcasters concerned over TN govt-owned Arasu Cable TV unpaid dues worth Rs 500 cr

Numerous broadcasters including Sony, Zee, Viacom, Disney Star, and Sun TV are in stiff with TN govt-owned firm Arasu Cable TV (TACTV). According to a FE report, the said broadcasters have raised concerns regarding unpaid dues which have been outstanding for over a year and are worth Rs 500 crore. The dues pertain to subscription fees of television channels, which TACTV has not paid.

TACTV has also not complied with a 2022 Central government advisory directing Union ministries, state governments, and union territory administrations to cease involvement in broadcasting or distribution activities by 31 December 2023.

In response to the prolonged non-payment, the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) addressed a letter in March to Tamil Nadu's IT and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and TACTV's Managing Director, A John Louis, calling for a fair and sustainable business environment.

IBDF, in the letter dated March 13, stated, “Given the severity of this issue and its adverse impact on the industry, we urgently seek your esteemed intervention to expedite the clearance of TACTV's subscription dues. Resolving this matter promptly is vital for restoring confidence and stability in Tamil Nadu's broadcasting ecosystem.”

Citing TACTV's financial difficulties, Tamil Nadu state government has not yet addressed the broadcasters' requests.

With fears that the state government might retaliate against their business in the region, broadcasters haven't cut off TV channel access to TACTV.