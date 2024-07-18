            
      • Home
      • television
      • broadcasters-concerned-over-tn-govt-owned-arasu-cable-tv-unpaid-dues-worth-rs-500-cr-37419

      Broadcasters concerned over TN govt-owned Arasu Cable TV unpaid dues worth Rs 500 cr

      Multiple broadcasters have raised concerns regarding unpaid dues which have been outstanding for over a year.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2024 12:59 PM
      Broadcasters concerned over TN govt-owned Arasu Cable TV unpaid dues worth Rs 500 cr
      Citing TACTV's financial difficulties, Tamil Nadu state government has not yet addressed the broadcasters' requests.

      Numerous broadcasters including Sony, Zee, Viacom, Disney Star, and Sun TV are in stiff with TN govt-owned firm Arasu Cable TV (TACTV). According to a FE report, the said broadcasters have raised concerns regarding unpaid dues which have been outstanding for over a year and are worth Rs 500 crore. The dues pertain to subscription fees of television channels, which TACTV has not paid.

      TACTV has also not complied with a 2022 Central government advisory directing Union ministries, state governments, and union territory administrations to cease involvement in broadcasting or distribution activities by 31 December 2023.

      In response to the prolonged non-payment, the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) addressed a letter in March to Tamil Nadu's IT and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and TACTV's Managing Director, A John Louis, calling for a fair and sustainable business environment.

      IBDF, in the letter dated March 13, stated, “Given the severity of this issue and its adverse impact on the industry, we urgently seek your esteemed intervention to expedite the clearance of TACTV's subscription dues. Resolving this matter promptly is vital for restoring confidence and stability in Tamil Nadu's broadcasting ecosystem.”

      Citing TACTV's financial difficulties, Tamil Nadu state government has not yet addressed the broadcasters' requests.

      With fears that the state government might retaliate against their business in the region, broadcasters haven't cut off TV channel access to TACTV.

      It is to be noted that broadcasters have the option to appeal for pending dues through the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 18, 2024 12:59 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Special Coverage

      EXCLUSIVE: DD Free Dish pushes to double subscriber base; to focus on premium households

      EXCLUSIVE: DD Free Dish pushes to double subscriber base; to focus on premium households

      Special Coverage

      Broadcasters question Prasar Bharati’s role in the private sector: EXCLUSIVE

      Broadcasters question Prasar Bharati’s role in the private sector: EXCLUSIVE

      Television

      ZEEL receives shareholder nod to raise Rs 2000 crore via issuance of securities

      ZEEL receives shareholder nod to raise Rs 2000 crore via issuance of securities

      Television

      Prasar Bharati invites applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish

      Prasar Bharati invites applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish

      Special Coverage

      BREAKING: MIB to convene meeting on July 19 to discuss TRAI's recommendations on NBP

      BREAKING: MIB to convene meeting on July 19 to discuss TRAI's recommendations on NBP

      Television

      MIB issues advisory on provisioning of satellite capacity on non- Indian satellites

      MIB issues advisory on provisioning of satellite capacity on non- Indian satellites

      Television

      TRAI directive on pay channels has broadcasters mulling legal action

      TRAI directive on pay channels has broadcasters mulling legal action