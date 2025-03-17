JioStar integrates Sports18 channels to Star Sports Network

JioStar has announced the integration of all Sports18 channels into the Star Sports Network. As per the company, the integration is effective from March 15, 2025.

This transition marks a significant milestone in establishing Star Sports Network as the premier one-stop destination for the biggest LIVE sports action. With the addition of Sports18 channels, Star Sports now boasts an expansive network of 24 channels, further strengthening its reach and content offerings for sports fans nationwide.

The rebranded channels now include Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Telugu HD, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Tamil HD, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports Khel. Additionally, Star Sports Khel will now be made accessible across all DTH platforms and cable networks.

Piyush Goyal, Head of TV Distribution, JioStar, said, “Sports, driven by the thrill of LIVE action, is the most powerful catalyst for TV growth and audience engagement in India. Our mission is to bring the excitement of sports to every TV household, ensuring fans across the country are gripped by LIVE sporting moments. By harnessing the unparalleled power of sports, we aim to expand the TV universe, bringing more homes into the fold and making sports an integral part of every Indian’s daily viewing experience.”

Mallika Petkar, Head - Strategy & Business Development, Sports, JioStar said, "At Star Sports, we are committed to growing the sports fandom by going both deep and wide - engaging passionate fans and expanding our reach across the country. Our mission is to make sports more accessible, immersive, and impactful, ensuring it continues to inspire millions across India. By strengthening our presence and delivering compelling sports content, we aim to fuel the passion of existing fans while bringing new audiences into the fold."

Star Sports has long been a cornerstone of India’s sports culture, delivering iconic spectacles deeply woven into the country’s socio-cultural fabric. Through flagship programs like Cricket Live, Follow The Blues, Match Point, Game Plan, Countdown, the broadcaster has delivered comprehensive coverage that resonates with every fan. By building heroes across sports - be it cricket, kabaddi, football, or hockey - Star Sports has been at the forefront of India's journey toward becoming a multi-sporting nation and an emerging global sporting powerhouse.

With a presence in 8 out of 10 TV homes, Star Sports has redefined live sports viewing, making every moment larger than life for viewers and fans alike. Through innovative programming, tailored regional content and cutting-edge technological advancements, the broadcaster has ensured its coverage across every sport is inclusive, intuitive, interactive and immersive.

Star Sports Network solidifies its leadership in sports broadcasting with an unrivalled portfolio featuring top-tier events such as the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, Premier League, Wimbledon, International Hockey Federation, Badminton World Federation, ONE Championship, and T20 leagues like Big Bash and SA20.