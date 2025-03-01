Sadhna Broadcast Limited to be renamed as Crystal Business System Limited

ADVERTISEMENT
Sadhna Broadcast Limited, a company operating regional news, devotional and movie channels, is set to undergo a revamp along with a change in its corporate identity. The company will now be known as Crystal Business System Limited, following approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Delhi.
Sadhna Broadcast, established in 1994, is an Indian media company specializing in television broadcasting and advertising. The company operates a diverse portfolio of channels, including Sadhna TV, Ishwar TV, Sadhna Bhakti, Sadhna MP CG Raj, Sadhna Plus News, VIP News, Rishu Movies and Har Khabar.
The decision to rename the company was approved by the Board of Directors, with the new name officially reserved under SRN AB2415386 on January 22, 2025. The change is in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and is subject to approval from the company’s shareholders and regulatory bodies, including BSE Limited and MSEI Limited.
In a formal resolution, the Board stated, “Consent of the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the members, is hereby accorded to change the name of the company from 'Sadhna Broadcast Limited' to 'Crystal Business System Limited'.”
The revamp signals a strategic shift for the company, which has been a key player in the regional broadcasting sector. The Board has also authorized company directors to take all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition to the new name.
Originally founded as a small advertising agency in 1977, Sadhna Broadcast has evolved into a media powerhouse with interests spanning television media, advertising and technology. The company provides comprehensive solutions for television channels, including outdoor broadcast vans, live uplink and downlink services, equipment procurement, broadcast software solutions, studio setups, and media office infrastructure.