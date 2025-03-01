            
  • Home
  • television
  • sadhna-broadcast-limited-to-be-renamed-as-crystal-business-system-limited-58029

Sadhna Broadcast Limited to be renamed as Crystal Business System Limited

Originally founded as a small advertising agency in 1977, Sadhna Broadcast has evolved into a media powerhouse with interests spanning television media, advertising and technology.

By  Storyboard18Mar 1, 2025 10:48 AM
Sadhna Broadcast Limited to be renamed as Crystal Business System Limited
The company operates a diverse portfolio of channels, including Sadhna TV, Ishwar TV, Sadhna Bhakti, Sadhna MP CG Raj, Sadhna Plus News, VIP News, Rishu Movies and Har Khabar.

Sadhna Broadcast Limited, a company operating regional news, devotional and movie channels, is set to undergo a revamp along with a change in its corporate identity. The company will now be known as Crystal Business System Limited, following approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Delhi.

Sadhna Broadcast, established in 1994, is an Indian media company specializing in television broadcasting and advertising. The company operates a diverse portfolio of channels, including Sadhna TV, Ishwar TV, Sadhna Bhakti, Sadhna MP CG Raj, Sadhna Plus News, VIP News, Rishu Movies and Har Khabar.

The decision to rename the company was approved by the Board of Directors, with the new name officially reserved under SRN AB2415386 on January 22, 2025. The change is in line with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and is subject to approval from the company’s shareholders and regulatory bodies, including BSE Limited and MSEI Limited.

In a formal resolution, the Board stated, “Consent of the Board of Directors, subject to the approval of the members, is hereby accorded to change the name of the company from 'Sadhna Broadcast Limited' to 'Crystal Business System Limited'.”

The revamp signals a strategic shift for the company, which has been a key player in the regional broadcasting sector. The Board has also authorized company directors to take all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition to the new name.

Originally founded as a small advertising agency in 1977, Sadhna Broadcast has evolved into a media powerhouse with interests spanning television media, advertising and technology. The company provides comprehensive solutions for television channels, including outdoor broadcast vans, live uplink and downlink services, equipment procurement, broadcast software solutions, studio setups, and media office infrastructure.


Tags
First Published on Mar 1, 2025 10:48 AM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Media leaders urge caution on AI investments amid industry shifts

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Media leaders urge caution on AI investments amid industry shifts

Television

ZEE Entertainment receives GST notice for non-compliance, amounts to Rs 27 million

ZEE Entertainment receives GST notice for non-compliance, amounts to Rs 27 million

How it Works

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Experts weigh in on opportunities and challenges of AI’s expanding role in media

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave: Experts weigh in on opportunities and challenges of AI’s expanding role in media

Television

TV Today to complete FM Radio business sale by January 2026

TV Today to complete FM Radio business sale by January 2026

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to discuss vision for India’s media transformation

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to discuss vision for India’s media transformation

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 to see leaders' dialogues on 'Redefining Reach, Revenue & Responsibility' in an AI age

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 to see leaders' dialogues on 'Redefining Reach, Revenue & Responsibility' in an AI age

How it Works

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to elucidate on AI and accountability at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan to elucidate on AI and accountability at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025