Sony channels back on Tata Play's DTH after 20 days of blackout

Sony Pictures Networks India's (SPNI) channels are back in DTH service provider Tata Play's bouquets after being absent for more than 20 days. Both have now resolved their differences.

On August 1, Tata Play started removing the SPNI channels from the subscription plans of about 10 million users and had then said it would continue to undertake this process over the next few days and accordingly plans to adjust monthly charges.

SPNI, in response, had alleged it as an 'arbitrary decision' and called it 'retaliatory'.

22 days later, the channels are now reinstated.

Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play, told Storyboard18 at the time of the 'modification' that the platform is streamlining channel packs by removing less-watched channels. However, subscribers could continue watching these channels can by giving a missed call to a specific number.

“We have always prioritised customers while designing our processes. Our analysis, supported by BARC data, reveals that most subscribers have 4 or more times the number of channels than they actively watch. Due to lack of return path data, it is not possible to track who’s watching and who’s not. Consequently, we are streamlining channel packs by removing less-watched channels and adjusting monthly charges accordingly," he then said.

Meanwhile, SPNI had called the move a "surprising decision" and the narrative built by Tata Play of "loss of viewership" a misleading statement.

The broadcaster had said, "This arbitrary decision seems to have been made without any notice to SPNI or apparent consideration for their subscribers' preferences. We believe, it is a retaliation to exercising our audit rights on Tata Play's subscriber management system, in which we have observed and communicated certain glaring discrepancies to Tata Play over the past few years".

Additionally, it had said that it is confident that its loyal viewers, who value diverse and high-quality content, will continue to find SPNI channels through other platforms nationwide. "Our commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment remains steadfast, ensuring our audience never misses out on their favourite shows and channels, regardless of Tata Play's whims."

Channels under SPNI include GEC Sony Entertainment Television and Hindi movie channel Sony MAX, Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids.