Sony UEFA media rights deal: Sony renews deal with football association for 3 years

Sony had acquired the TV and digital rights of UEFA for Rs 400 crore, last year.

By  Storyboard18Mar 4, 2024 9:01 AM
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has renewed its exclusive media rights deal with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for another three seasons until 2026-2027, Mint reports.

As part of the agreement, the broadcaster will air over 1600 football matches, spanning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Super Cup, and UEFA Youth League, across its channels for three seasons.

It was previously reported that, in April last year, Sony had secured exclusive rights to Uefa Euro 2024 and Euro 2028, as well as the Uefa Nations League and all European Qualifiers and friendly matches from 2022-23 to 2027-28. Along with India, the rights cover Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

A Moneycontrol report from last year, stated that Sony acquired the TV and digital rights of UEFA for Rs 400 crore.

At the time Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, had said, “UEFA commands some of the most premium football properties... There is a high attraction for the marquee UEFA EURO tournament, featuring the top European footballing nations, both with advertisers and viewers in India."

In January 2024, the two-year long saga of the Zee and Sony merger ended with the collapse of the $10 billion media merger, triggering legal actions from both parties on various issues including merger termination fees.


First Published on Mar 4, 2024 8:35 AM

