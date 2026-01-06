Amul clarifies on Masti Dahi quality, calls viral test claims misleading

Dairy major Amul has issued a clarification after a video circulating on social media raised concerns over the quality of its Amul Masti Dahi. The company said the claims made in the video are misleading and could create unnecessary fear among consumers.

In an Instagram post, Amul said a video shared by YouTube creator Trustified, which claimed that Amul Masti Dahi failed quality tests, has been widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Responding to the allegations, Amul said that dahi is a live product containing healthy bacteria and must be handled carefully as per the storage and handling instructions mentioned on the packaging. “We are not sure how the sample was drawn and handled before testing,” the company said.

Amul added that it has reviewed its manufacturing process and quality clearance reports for the specific batch cited in the video—batch number SR04CM with a use-by date of December 7, 2025. According to the company, the batch meets all quality requirements prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), as well as Amul’s internal quality standards.

The company said Amul Masti Dahi is manufactured in ISO-certified dairies using state-of-the-art facilities and undergoes more than 50 stringent quality tests, including hygiene-related checks, before being dispatched to consumers.

Amul also addressed claims suggesting differences in hygiene standards between pouch and cup variants of the product. “Amul Masti Dahi packed in both pouch and cup undergoes the same processing and hygiene steps. The only difference is in the packaging, which is designed to cater to specific consumer needs,” the company said. It added that the price difference between the two formats is linked to the cost of packaging materials and not hygiene standards.

The controversy began after Trustified uploaded a video claiming that Amul Masti Dahi failed several quality tests. The YouTuber alleged discrepancies between the nutritional values printed on the packaging and the test results, stating that while the declared protein content was 4 grams per 100 grams, the tested value was 4.95 grams per 100 grams. Similarly, the video claimed that the declared fat content of 3.10 grams per 100 grams tested at 3.51 grams per 100 grams.

The video also suggested that the pouch variant of Amul Masti Dahi may have poorer hygiene or handling standards compared to the cup version, raising concerns over product quality.

Amul said such claims amount to misinformation and urged consumers not to be misled by unverified testing methods or conclusions drawn without proper handling protocols.

