Oatzempic trend goes viral online, but experts urge caution over weight loss claims

A new weight loss trend dubbed “Oatzempic” is gaining rapid traction on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, with influencers promoting the homemade drink as a natural alternative to prescription weight loss medications, claims that health experts say need closer scrutiny.

Oatzempic, named after the diabetes drug Ozempic, is a simple beverage made by blending oats with water and lime juice, sometimes enhanced with cinnamon or honey for flavour. Online creators claim that drinking it daily can suppress appetite and trigger rapid weight loss, with some posts suggesting losses of up to 18 kilograms in two months.

Nutrition experts, however, say the drink’s effects are rooted in basic dietary science rather than any drug-like mechanism. Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that slows digestion and increases feelings of fullness, which can help reduce overall calorie intake.

Also read: Madison Media rolls out MbrAIn

“When oats are combined with lime, which provides vitamin C and antioxidants, the drink can support weight management by promoting satiety,” Ginni Kalra, head of dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, told CNBC TV18. She added that the beverage may be useful as part of a structured diet but should not be viewed as a shortcut to dramatic weight loss.

Often consumed in the morning, Oatzempic is being promoted online as a breakfast replacement. Experts say its fibre content may help provide sustained energy and reduce mid-morning snacking when paired with a balanced diet.

Health professionals caution that Oatzempic should not be confused with Ozempic, a prescription drug that alters hormones linked to appetite and blood sugar regulation. The oat-based drink does not directly affect metabolism or fat-burning processes.

Citing nutritional research, experts note that oat-based breakfasts are associated with lower hunger levels compared to refined cereals, but rapid weight loss claims circulating on social media are misleading.

Also read: BofA turns cautious on Omnicom, warns IPG deal risks are being underestimated

“Healthy weight loss is typically around one to two pounds per week,” said Dr Debjani Banerjee, who heads dietetics at PSRI Hospital, speaking to CNBC TV18. “Losing weight too quickly can lead to muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and long-term metabolic harm.”

Doctors recommend that if Oatzempic is consumed, it should be paired with regular physical activity and a balanced diet that includes protein, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables for sustainable results.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 12:48 PM