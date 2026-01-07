Flight cancellations today as IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet issue advisories amid dense fog

Dense fog in the Delhi-NCR region has affected flight operations over the past few weeks. However, with visibility gradually improving, Delhi airport has seen fewer disruptions since the beginning of 2026.

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, issued travel advisories on Wednesday as dense fog conditions across northern and eastern parts of India continued to disrupt flight operations, leading to delays and possible cancellations.

Tata-owned Air India issued an advisory on Tuesday night, warning passengers of wider network disruption due to weather conditions. The airline said, "Heavy fog and reduced visibility are forecast for Delhi and parts of Northern India tomorrow morning. These conditions may have a cascading impact on flight schedules across our network."

#TravelAdvisory



— Air India (@airindia) January 6, 2026

Air India informed passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation and has taken proactive steps to minimise disruption, advising travellers to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, issued a separate advisory for Kolkata, stating that low visibility had forced revisions to flight timings. The airline said, "Visibility at Kolkata remains low, and several flights are now operating with revised timings. Some flights may experience delays, and cancellations remain a possibility as the weather shows no signs of improvement."

Travel Advisory



Visibility at #Kolkata remains low, and several flights are now operating with revised timings.



— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 7, 2026

SpiceJet also issued an advisory for Kolkata, warning that poor visibility and adverse weather conditions could impact all departures and arrivals, as well as consequential flights, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

IndiGo further issued travel advisories for several other cities, including Jaipur, Bhopal, Guwahati and Agartala, citing fog-related disruptions. In one advisory, the airline said, "Low visibility and fog over Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Udaipur and Bhopal may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," while requesting passengers to regularly check their flight status.

In another update, IndiGo said, "Guwahati and Agartala continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve."

The airline added that safety and compliance with visibility requirements remain its top priority, stating, "Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned."

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 9:55 AM