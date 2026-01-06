From Labubu to Mirumi: Japan’s furry robot toy is shaping up to be 2026’s viral obsession

After Labubu dominated social feeds and wishlists through 2025, a new contender is quietly positioning itself as the next global toy sensation. Meet Mirumi, a furry, expressive robot from Japan that is already drawing attention online and at major tech showcases for its emotional design and interactive personality.

Mirumi was introduced by Yukai Engineering, a Japan-based robotics company, during CES 2025, one of the world’s most influential technology events. Designed to resemble a sloth bear-inspired creature, Mirumi stands out not for complex functions, but for its ability to appear emotionally responsive. Its tilted head, wide expressive eyes and gentle movements make it seem as though it is constantly trying to communicate with its owner.

The inspiration behind Mirumi comes from Yōkai, mythical supernatural beings in Japanese folklore known for their mischievous yet endearing nature. Yukai Engineering has translated that playful spirit into subtle gestures, Mirumi can tilt its head, nod, and respond to touch or pats, creating the illusion of companionship rather than machinery.

According to Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke Aoki, the idea was to build an object that sparks warmth and shared joy. “Mirumi is designed to evoke tender feelings through its subtle and adorable gestures, delighting you and creating moments for others to share in,” Aoki said while announcing the product’s upcoming global release.

Unlike traditional robots, Mirumi doubles as a fashion accessory. Users can clip it onto bags or clothing, allowing it to accompany them through daily routines, a feature that has helped it gain traction on social media. Romanian actor and songwriter Lora has already described Mirumi as her “new best friend” and an “anti-stress companion,” further boosting its viral appeal.

Mirumi will be available for preorder on Kickstarter, with the campaign set to go live on January 21, 2026. The toy will launch in three colours, pink, beige and grey. While interest is building rapidly online, there is currently no confirmation on Mirumi’s availability in India.

As social media continues to fuel toy trends driven by emotional connection rather than utility, Mirumi appears well-positioned to follow, and possibly surpass, the cult popularity once enjoyed by Labubu.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 12:58 PM