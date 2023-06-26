comScore

Integral Ad Science's Khurrum Malik on AI, CTV, RoI's, brand safety and more

Khurrum Malik, CMO, Integral Ad Science (IAS) talks about AI, CTV, RoI's, brand safety and more.

Jun 26, 2023
Integral Ad Science's Khurrum Malik on AI, CTV, RoI's, brand safety and more
Khurrum Malik, CMO, Integral Ad Science (IAS) in conversation with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani

Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani caught up with Khurrum Malik of Integral Ad Science. Integral Ad Science is a global media measurement and optimisation platform, and Malik is the chief marketing officer of the company.

According to Malik, today marketers are not just asking questions about brand safety within the open web but also safety on social feeds. He explains as most brands are hyperactive on social media, user-generated content and the consumption of that kind of content have significantly gone up. As a result, uncertainty is also going up. That's the reason why, advertisers have started taking brand safety on social and audio as their priority.

Malik also observes while marketers are always under pressure to generate return on investments (RoI), today even creative agencies are under pressure to generate creative RoI. That's a new kind of conversation at global events like Cannes Lions.

First Published on Jun 26, 2023

