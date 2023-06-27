Interpublic Group's Philippe Krakowsky on gen AI and its influence on the A&M industry

Philippe Krakowsky, the global CEO of Interpublic Group, discussed with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, the impact of Generative AI and its potential to change the face of the media and advertising business. While some people fear and are curious about AI, Krakowsky believes that when combined with human expertise, it can unlock value and drive technological advancements.
Krakowsky highlighted that while AI enhances efficiency, it also allows professionals to focus more on client interactions and higher-level marketing challenges. He emphasised that AI is still in its early stages and will persistently impact the industry, helping professionals conduct tasks more efficiently and elevate human expertise in specific marketing areas.
Watch here.