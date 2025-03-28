'India has potential to oust China': Zetwerk CEO Amrit Acharya

Zetwerk CEO Amrit Acharya stated that India is the only country globally that can potentially serve as an alternative to China.

At the Storyboard18 Global Pioneer Summit, held on Friday, Acharya acknowledged that competing with China in terms of manufacturing is challenging. However, he added that India can succeed by delivering high-quality products quickly and at low prices.

"It's an uphill battle but if we don't take action today, it may never happen as this is the optimal time for the manufacturing industry," Acharya said.

Zetwerk, a seven-year-old manufacturing company, collaborates with partners across the renewable energy, electronics, and aerospace sectors. According to Acharya, Zetwerk is involved in numerous notable manufacturing projects, including the 'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project'.

"We are partly manufacturing the girders through which the bullet train will pass," Acharya added.

Notably, the company has built the largest girder in India, measuring 130 metre in length, using entirely 'Made in India' components.

Regarding the technology shift in the manufacturing sector, the CEO stated that the company is working to develop solutions that make manufacturing more cost-effective.

"We have optimized our shipping code, reducing the time it takes to ship code and build new software by 25-50%. This has dramatically improved productivity".

Furthermore, numerous phone calls are required to facilitate any transaction. Acharya said that Zetwerk is experimenting with the use of digital agents to automate phone calls.

The company has also built software enabling customers to track cargo in real-time.

On the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Acharya noted that a business cannot be sustainable if it's entirely dependent on government policies because it is inherently temporary.

"One cannot build a business by completely dependent on government policy as there's always a sunset," Acharya said.

He emphasized that Zetwerk has built a business without relying on such incentives so far.

"Our objective is to ensure the economics of our business work without such incentives," he added.

