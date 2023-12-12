comScore

Watch Listen

Skechers India is growing and willing to invest in India: David Weinberg

Storyboard18 caught up with Rahul Vira of Skechers Asia, John Vandemore & David Weinberg of Skechers USA on Skechers India's expansion plans, investment opportunities, India growth strategy, foray into tier 3 cities, partnership with sports & olympics and global expansion plans.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2023 10:55 AM
Skechers India is growing and willing to invest in India: David Weinberg
Rahul Vira of Skechers Asia, John Vandemore of Skechers USA & David Weinberg of Skechers USA in conversation with Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat.

Skechers USA in 2019, bought out Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's 49 percent stake in its Indian joint venture (JV) for an undisclosed sum. in September this year, Skechers announced its association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the ‘Official Sports Footwear Partner of Indian Olympic Association for the Hangzhou Asian Games’. The brand has been making heavy investments in India. Storyboard18 caught up with the management to discuss Skechers India's expansion plans, investment opportunities, India growth strategy, foray into tier 3 cities, partnership with sports & olympics and global expansion plans.

Listen in.


Tags
First Published on Dec 12, 2023 10:55 AM

More from Storyboard18

Watch Listen

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Duroflex's growth journey

Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: Duroflex's growth journey

Watch Listen

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Converting gourmet grocery to luxury grocery: Nature’s Basket unveils experiential concept store

Watch Listen

Indian advertising industry’s go-to man Shashi Sinha revisits his four-decade long career

Indian advertising industry’s go-to man Shashi Sinha revisits his four-decade long career

Watch Listen

All the highlights from the 19th edition of IAMAI's marketing conclave

All the highlights from the 19th edition of IAMAI's marketing conclave

Watch Listen

India's ad spending soars by 15.5 percent! Exclusive with MIB’s Apurva Chandra

India's ad spending soars by 15.5 percent! Exclusive with MIB’s Apurva Chandra

Watch Listen

WATCH: The Visionaries - The biggest celebration of the brightest marketing minds in the country

WATCH: The Visionaries - The biggest celebration of the brightest marketing minds in the country

Watch Listen

Dentsu trying to shape the future and not doing what was done in the past: Harsha Razdan

Dentsu trying to shape the future and not doing what was done in the past: Harsha Razdan