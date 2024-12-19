Bombay Shaving Company's marketing expenses rise 12% to Rs 40.2 crore in FY24: Report

Personal care platform Bombay Shaving Company reportedly increased its marketing expenses by 11.6 percent in the fiscal year 2024. The Shantanu Deshpande-led firm spent Rs 40.2 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 36 crore in FY 23. The advertising cost rose to Rs 85.90 crore.

The D2C brand has narrowed its net loss by nearly 23 percent to Rs 62 crore in FY 24 from Rs 80 crore in the previous year.

Overall, total expenses of the company increased to Rs 295.57 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 262 crore in FY 23.

The company, which started as men's grooming platform, expanded into new categories subsequently. It registered a total revenue jumped to Rs 233.4 crore in FY 24 compared to Rs 182.4 crore in FY 23.

The Gurugram-based company's EBITDA margin improved to -26.1 percent in FY 24 from -46.4 percent in the previous fiscal year.

Recently, Deshpande slammed the food delivery industry's focus on quick delivery. He warned the companies of a potential health crisis due to the prevelance of processed and unhealthy food offered by Zomato and Swiggy that are prepared with read-to-made curries.

He urged the food delivery platforms to prioritize the nutritional quality of the food over speed.