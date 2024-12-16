BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande raises alarm on rapid food delivery and unhealthy eating habits

In a striking LinkedIn post, Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, voiced his concerns about the burgeoning trend of ultra-fast food delivery services and the alarming reliance on processed, low-nutrition meals.

The post, which swiftly gained attention, critiques the industry's shift toward ultra-convenient but nutritionally poor offerings, some of which promise "cook time 2 min, delivery time 8 min."

Deshpande warned that modern agriculture and culinary practices have diluted the nutritional value of staple grains and enabled the rise of unhealthy eating habits.

He cited the prevalence of energy-dense but nutritionally void options—from low-cost pizzas and energy drinks to instant burgers—as steering India toward a health crisis similar to that of larger economies like the United States and China, but "without the economic cover needed for health."

He called on food delivery giants such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto to exercise responsibility and ensure that any future "quick-commerce" offerings provide genuinely fresh and wholesome meals.

He also urged regulators to keep a close watch on this emerging category, stressing that the quest for faster delivery should not come at the cost of public health.

Most emphatically, Deshpande encouraged individuals to rediscover the importance of cooking at home. "Most of all, everyone else—please cook. It's an adult skill," he wrote, adding that taking just a few minutes to prepare a simple meal such as dal-chawal, a smoothie, or a salad can yield long-term health benefits. "The gut is the epicenter of your existence. YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT."

Comments and reactions

The post ignited mixed discussions, with many agreeing that the root of the problem lies in overconsumption and a lack of personal discipline.

"If you dive deep in to the emergence and evolution of many of these things, the answer and root cause is over consumption," one user commented.

Another commended Deshpande's honesty: "Well said Shantanu... Someone finally said it!"

Some suggested radical personal steps, advising readers to "Delete Swiggy, Zomato from your phone. Your body and bank account will both thank you."

Other voices in the thread raised economic and practical concerns, with one commenter warning that the shift toward ultra-processed convenience foods could lead to "massive unemployment" as older forms of food preparation and distribution fade.