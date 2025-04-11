Campa ropes in Ram Charan as Brand Ambassador

Campa, the iconic beverage brand, is proud to announce popular actor and superstar Ram Charan as its new Brand Ambassador. With this partnership, the brand is launching an exciting new marketing campaign that captures the spirit of determination, resilience, and personal grit. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Campa's journey, which began with a successful debut in March 2023 and has quickly gained momentum across key markets.

Since its launch, Campa has made waves in the beverage category with its bold identity and accessible offerings, resonating deeply with Indian consumers. The brand’s rapid expansion and popularity among millennials and Gen Z reflects its strong connection with the evolving values of today’s youth. Now, with Ram Charan on board, Campa’s latest campaign, Campa Wali Zidd, takes this bond to the next level, aligning the brand with the unwavering persistence that drives the generation.

A Campaign Built on Purpose and Grit

In a world where success is constantly redefined, Campa Wali Zidd campaign is centred around a powerful insight – that true progress stems from resilience and the courage to keep going. The campaign celebrates young Indians who face challenges head-on and are determined to carve their own path with clarity and intent.

The heart of the campaign is a captivating new brand film featuring Ram Charan, not in a scripted role, but as himself. The narrative follows Charan’s journey as he overcomes both physical and mental barriers, showcasing his unparalleled focus and unwavering commitment. With stunning cinematic visuals, stylized action, and authentic stunts performed by the actor himself, the film offers a raw, relatable portrayal of personal determination. The message is clear: success doesn’t come easy, but with persistence and grit, anything is possible.

Ram Charan’s remarkable journey and his personal philosophy perfectly align with the values that Campa stands for, making him the perfect face for this campaign.

A Campaign with Impact

The Campa Wali Zidd campaign will make its debut during the high-profile IPL season, reaching millions of viewers across television, connected TV, and mobile platforms. With a high-impact rollout, the campaign will amplify the message of perseverance and determination to a wide audience, inspiring viewers to pursue their goals with unshakable resolve.