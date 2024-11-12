            
      Coca-Cola India's ad and sales promo expenses up 35.47% to hit Rs 1,520.21 in FY24

      Coca-Cola India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion were up 35.47 per cent to Rs 1,520.21 crore during FY24, from Rs 1,122.11 crore a year ago.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 12, 2024 9:30 AM
      Coca-Cola India continues to operate with several power brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, and Minute Maid.

      Coca-Cola India's consolidated profit for FY24 plummeted by 41.82%, reaching Rs 420.29 crore, as per the company's filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC). This decline comes despite a 4.24% increase in revenue, which rose to Rs 4,713.38 crore. The company's total income, including other income, grew by 4.19%, totaling Rs 4,801.84 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024, according to financial data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

      In contrast, Coca-Cola India's profit for FY23 had stood at Rs 722.44 crore, with revenue from operations at Rs 4,521.31 crore.

      A key area of expenditure for the company in FY24 was advertising and sales promotion, which saw a significant 35.47% increase, reaching Rs 1,520.21 crore compared to Rs 1,122.11 crore in the previous year. The company also saw a 4.68% rise in royalties paid to its US-based parent, The Coca-Cola Company, amounting to Rs 507.51 crore.

      On the positive side, Coca-Cola India's total tax expense in FY24 decreased by 35.34%, dropping to Rs 171.42% crore from Rs 265.14 crore in the previous year.

      Total expenses for the company during the fiscal year were up by 16.27%, totaling Rs 4,210.11 crore.

      Coca-Cola India continues to operate with several power brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, and Minute Maid. The company is a subsidiary of Atlanta-based global beverages giant, The Coca-Cola Company, with India being the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola. Additionally, Coca-Cola operating a bottling unit, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Private Ltd, which runs 16 plans across the country.


      First Published on Nov 12, 2024 9:30 AM

