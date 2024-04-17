            

      Indian ad festival Goafest 2024 to be a three-day event in Mumbai

      Goafest is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club. In a major change for the ad festival, Goafest 2024 will take place in Mumbai, due to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2024 6:43 PM
      Indian ad festival Goafest 2024 to be a three-day event in Mumbai
      Drawing over 2000 industry professionals annually, Goafest organisers were anticipating increased participation, including from advertisers, this year.

      The 17th edition of Goafest which includes the ABBY Awards is set to take place in Mumbai owing to the General Elections schedule, as reported by Storyboard18 earlier. However, after deliberations on whether it should be a two-day event or a three-day fest in Mumbai, the organizers have decided to retain the original schedule which is a three-day event in May-end (29-31), industry sources confirmed.

      Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 in Mumbai will showcase the pinnacle of creativity, knowledge, and networking in the advertising, marketing, and media industry. Drawing over 2000 industry professionals annually, the organisers were anticipating increased participation, including from advertisers, this year.

      Two years ago, the event's organisers had vowed to make the awards and festival more relevant to a new generation of agencies, talent and clients, after a decade of waning interest in the fest. The ABBY's also tied up with world-renowned award One Show, which, together with more agency participation, resulted in a rise in the number of delegates and entries in the recent past. ABBY One Show Awards 2023 attracted a total of 2282 entries as compared to approximately 2000 entries in 2022. 181 companies entered the Creative ABBY 2023. The 2023 edition also saw the presence of marquee clients and brand leaders from ITC, Colgate, Google, Swiggy, HDFC Bank, and more.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 17, 2024 6:42 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Amazon Pay's new campaign 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' highlights convenience featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

      Amazon Pay's new campaign 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' highlights convenience featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

      Advertising

      Britannia's Amit Doshi on breaking the clutter through ad and marketing strategies this IPL season

      Britannia's Amit Doshi on breaking the clutter through ad and marketing strategies this IPL season

      Advertising

      Dream11's Vikrant Mudaliar, Quotient Ventures' Shriram Iyer and Tilt Brand Solutions' Adarsh Atal on cracking the IPL ad game

      Dream11's Vikrant Mudaliar, Quotient Ventures' Shriram Iyer and Tilt Brand Solutions' Adarsh Atal on cracking the IPL ad game

      Advertising

      Coca-Cola's Tish Condeno and Ogilvy's Sukesh Nayak on what is takes to stay ahead in the ad game this IPL season

      Coca-Cola's Tish Condeno and Ogilvy's Sukesh Nayak on what is takes to stay ahead in the ad game this IPL season

      Advertising

      Brands have started to celebrate the progressive gender roles and portrayals: Report

      Brands have started to celebrate the progressive gender roles and portrayals: Report

      Advertising

      Parle's Mayank Shah on decoding the brand's ad strategy this IPL season

      Parle's Mayank Shah on decoding the brand's ad strategy this IPL season

      Advertising

      HDFC Bank CMO Ravi Santhanam on cracking the IPL ad game

      HDFC Bank CMO Ravi Santhanam on cracking the IPL ad game