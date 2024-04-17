Indian ad festival Goafest 2024 to be a three-day event in Mumbai

The 17th edition of Goafest which includes the ABBY Awards is set to take place in Mumbai owing to the General Elections schedule, as reported by Storyboard18 earlier. However, after deliberations on whether it should be a two-day event or a three-day fest in Mumbai, the organizers have decided to retain the original schedule which is a three-day event in May-end (29-31), industry sources confirmed.

Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 in Mumbai will showcase the pinnacle of creativity, knowledge, and networking in the advertising, marketing, and media industry. Drawing over 2000 industry professionals annually, the organisers were anticipating increased participation, including from advertisers, this year.