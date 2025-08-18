UNIQLO launches fresh campaign featuring Rahul Dravid

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘Everyday Wear for Mr. Dependable’, starring cricketing legend Rahul Dravid.

The campaign highlights UNIQLO’s signature LifeWear philosophy, clothing designed to support all aspects of modern life with simplicity, comfort, and quality through two of its core products - the breathable AIRism Polo Shirt and the crisp Super Non Iron Shirt.

Speaking about the campaign, Rahul Dravid said, “Being a part of the UNIQLO campaign is special as it reflects both sides of who I am in my regular daily life. I’ve always believed in keeping things simple and consistent, in sports and in life. UNIQLO fits into every version of my day - it’s simple, comfortable and functional.”

In this special collaboration, Rahul Dravid steps into the spotlight, bringing UNIQLO’s comfort-focused clothing to life in a way that reflects his personality and daily routine.

In the campaign film, Dravid is seen in two effortlessly stylish modes: as his on-field self in the UNIQLO AIRism Polo Shirt, strolling past the nets as a coach; and as his off-field self in the UNIQLO Super Non Iron Shirt, heading out for a family dinner.

Through a playful split-screen exchange between the two ‘Dravids’, the film underscores how UNIQLO clothing is dependable and versatile for every moment of the day.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with the cricket legend,” said Nidhi Rastogi, Marketing Director, UNIQLO India. “Rahul Dravid represents the same consistency, simplicity, and quiet confidence that UNIQLO embodies. Through this campaign we showcase the two sides of Rahul Dravid, the coach on the field and the family man off field, showcasing that UNIQLO is a dependable choice of clothing for your everyday life”.

As part of the 360° rollout, the campaign goes live across digital, social, CRM, in-store, and outdoor platforms starting August 18.

The campaign will also feature a first-of-its-kind AR (augmented reality) experience activation at UNIQLO’s new store opening at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru on August 29, where customers can engage with a life-sized virtual version of Rahul Dravid through an interactive, tech-enabled zone.