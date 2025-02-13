Nazara Technologies' ad spend jumps 253.5%, profit declines 53.6% in Q3 FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Mobile game company Nazara Technologies has increased its consolidated spending on advertising and business promotion by 253.5 percent in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company's ad spend in Q3 stood at Rs 145.36 crore compared to Rs 41.12 crore in the same quarter in FY23.
In the September quarter, Nazara Technologies ad spend was Rs 39.56 crore in FY25.
The consolidated profit of the company declined by 53.6 percent to Rs 13.68 crore year-on-year in Q3 FY25. In the December quarter of FY24, the company reported a profit of Rs 29.52 crore.
The gaming company's revenue from operation during the Q3 FY25 increased to Rs 534.69 crore versus Rs 320.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The revenue from the gaming segment stood at Rs 154.91 crore, up 52.6 percent YoY.
In contrast, the eSports revenue increased by 20 percent to Rs 232.67 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 193.57 crore in Q3 FY24.
Nazara reported ad tech revenue of Rs 147.87 crore in Q3 FY25 versus Rs 26.10 crore in Q3 FY24--up 466 percent.
On a standalone basis, Nazara's profit fell from Rs 5.78 crore in Q3 FY 24 to Rs 1.64 crore in Q3 fiscal year 2025.
Poker platform PokerBaazi's net revenue clocked at Rs 151.3 crore, up 75 percent in Q3 FY 25. Nazara owns 46.07 percent of Moonshine Technologies, the operator of Pokerbaazi.
Kids learning app Kiddopia witnessed a decline in revenue to Rs 47.6 crore in Q3 FY25 versus Rs 54.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
eSports Nodwin Gaming revenue climbed to 23 percent YoY in Q3 at Rs 165 crore.
Absolute Sports Sportskeeda's business revenue and EBITDA increased by 21 percent and 31 percent, respectively in Q3 FY25.