Omnicom Q1 2024 Results: Revenue of $3.6 bn, with organic growth of 4.0 percent

Global advertising holding company Omnicom announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Reported revenue in the first quarter of 2024 increased $187.2 million, or 5.4%, to $3,630.5 million. Worldwide revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was led by an increase in organic growth of $136.9 million, or 4.0%. Acquisition revenue, net of disposition revenue, increased revenue by $53.0 million, or 1.5%, primarily due to the Flywheel Digital acquisition in the Precision Marketing discipline. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by $2.7 million, or 0.1%.
Organic growth by discipline in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was as follows: 7.0% for Advertising & Media, 4.3% for Precision Marketing, 9.5% for Experiential, and 2.1% for Healthcare, partially offset by declines of 4.3% for Execution & Support, 3.8% for Branding & Retail Commerce, and 1.1% for Public Relations.
Organic growth by region in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was as follows: 4.3% for the United States, 3.5% for Euro Markets & Other Europe, 22.3% for Latin America, 3.0% for Asia Pacific, 3.2% for the United Kingdom, and 1.1% for Other North America, partially offset by a decline of 4.2% for the Middle East & Africa.
“Omnicom began the year with solid organic revenue growth of 4.0%, led by continued strength in our advertising & media and precision marketing disciplines, including Flywheel Digital,” said John Wren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom. “We are uniquely able to combine marketing and sales solutions with a seamless set of information signals to turn our award-winning creativity into measurable dynamic business outcomes for our clients. Our industry-leading tools and platforms, combined with the strength of our operating leadership, has led to our excellent new business performance and, when combined with the new opportunities we are pursuing, give us great confidence in the future.”