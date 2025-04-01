Bright Outdoor acquires exclusive OOH media rights for Navi Mumbai Metro 1

Bright Outdoor Media has officially secured exclusive rights for ten years to transform the Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 into a dynamic advertising platform. The company will revamp metro stations, pillars, and viaducts, turning them into vibrant canvases for brand promotions. As part of this initiative, Bright Outdoor will also enhance the infrastructure at the metro stations, further improving the overall experience for commuters.

The Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 runs between Belapur Terminus and Pendhar, encompassing eleven strategically located stations. The OOH agency has acquired advertising space spanning approximately 85,000 square feet, ensuring extensive brand visibility in one of India’s fastest-growing urban centers.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, confirmed this strategic move and emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation in outdoor advertising. He stated, "This fresh approach has opened up new, engaging ways for brands to connect with people on the move. Every project we undertake not only meets but exceeds expectations, as we blend innovative ideas with cutting-edge digital LED technology to create unforgettable visual experiences."

Bright Outdoor has continuously evolved in the OOH sector by exploring innovative branding formats. According to Lakhani, the company has ventured into multiple new advertising avenues, including lift branding, bus shelters, cinema branding, passenger and metro train branding, and even air-conditioned (AC) bus branding. These creative solutions have helped Bright Outdoor maintain a competitive edge in the fast-changing advertising landscape.

Looking ahead, Bright Outdoor is making significant investments in upgrading infrastructure along the Navi Mumbai Metro line to attract more advertisers. Lakhani expressed optimism about future opportunities, stating, "With the Navi Mumbai International Airport set to open to the public, we anticipate substantial growth in business from outdoor advertising on metro stations in Navi Mumbai. This expansion will provide brands with an even greater reach to commuters and travellers."

In addition to the Navi Mumbai Metro project, Bright Outdoor achieved a major milestone in 2024 by securing the Western Railways Advertising Tender. The company took charge of 11 high-profile locations, including Kandivali ROB, Goregaon ROB, and Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover. These sites now feature four state-of-the-art LED displays and seven static hoardings, which will remain operational for the next seven years.

Bright Outdoor continues to expand its digital network with the installation of 12 modern digital LED displays and numerous static billboards. The company now boasts an impressive network of 419 displays covering 386,000 square feet, reinforcing its status as a leader in outdoor advertising.