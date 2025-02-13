            
Digidarts bags the performance marketing mandate for Dabur

As part of this engagement, Digidarts will focus on building and executing 360 performance-driven campaigns that enhance Dabur’s visibility across multiple digital platforms.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2025 5:41 PM
The FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector stands as a cornerstone of economic growth, marked by rapid consumption cycles, evolving consumer preferences, and immense market potential. Following this momentum, Digidarts has partnered with Dabur, to leverage this growth driven by urbanization, rising incomes, and digital transformation.

Digidarts, a performance marketing agency with over a decade of experience, has secured the digital mandate for Dabur, a FMCG brand.

Siddhartha Vanvani, CEO of Digidarts, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Collaborating with a powerhouse brand like Dabur is a significant milestone for us. We at Digidarts leverage our skills with the values of the organization that we work with. This partnership is not just about marketing—it’s about storytelling that resonates across generations.”

As part of this engagement, Digidarts will focus on building and executing 360 performance-driven campaigns that enhance Dabur’s visibility across multiple digital platforms.


First Published on Feb 13, 2025 5:41 PM

