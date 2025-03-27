            

Ad agency Mother overhauls its global leadership team

Felix Richter has been named the global CCO. Teri Miller has been appointed as global chief client officer, and Katay Mackay-Sinclair has taken the position of global chief brand officer. Chris Gallery has been named as the global chief strategy officer.

By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2025 11:58 AM
Ad agency Mother overhauls its global leadership team

Ahead of its 30th anniversary, advertising agency Mother has overhauled its global leadership team.

This movement comes as the agency continues to expand its client portfolio, stated an Adweek report. The agency's recent wins include General Motors, Seventh Generation followed by Sonic retaining the agency as its lead creative agency.

Felix Richter, who led Mother London as chief creative officer, has been named the global CCO. Teri Miller has been appointed as global chief client officer, previously leading the agency as chief creative officer in the US. Katay Mackay-Sinclair has taken the position of global chief brand officer, previously being a partner at Mother London.

Chris Gallery, who was also a former partner at Mother London, has been named as the global chief strategy officer. Miller will look into U.S. operations, and Mackay-Sinclair and Gallery will shape strategy and brand vision, further added the report. They will join global CEO Michael Wall and founder Robert Saville in leading Mother’s creative and strategic direction across offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Shanghai, highlighted the Adweek report.


Tags
First Published on Mar 27, 2025 11:58 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Asian Paints appoints Ashish Choksi as additional non-executive director

Asian Paints appoints Ashish Choksi as additional non-executive director

Brand Makers

United Spirits appoints Praveen Someshwar as MD & CEO

United Spirits appoints Praveen Someshwar as MD & CEO

Brand Makers

Perplexity AI crosses $100 million in annual revenue

Perplexity AI crosses $100 million in annual revenue

Brand Makers

'Print provides a larger-than-life experience leaving a lasting impact': Sabyasachi Mukherjee

'Print provides a larger-than-life experience leaving a lasting impact': Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Brand Makers

Dream team behind Dream11's blockbuster IPL campaign joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Dream team behind Dream11's blockbuster IPL campaign joins Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

Comedian Kunal Kamra summoned second time after alleged remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM

Comedian Kunal Kamra summoned second time after alleged remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM

Brand Makers

TV Today Network invests Rs 9.4 crore in Vibgyor Broadcasting

TV Today Network invests Rs 9.4 crore in Vibgyor Broadcasting