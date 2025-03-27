Ad agency Mother overhauls its global leadership team

ADVERTISEMENT
Ahead of its 30th anniversary, advertising agency Mother has overhauled its global leadership team.
This movement comes as the agency continues to expand its client portfolio, stated an Adweek report. The agency's recent wins include General Motors, Seventh Generation followed by Sonic retaining the agency as its lead creative agency.
Felix Richter, who led Mother London as chief creative officer, has been named the global CCO. Teri Miller has been appointed as global chief client officer, previously leading the agency as chief creative officer in the US. Katay Mackay-Sinclair has taken the position of global chief brand officer, previously being a partner at Mother London.
Chris Gallery, who was also a former partner at Mother London, has been named as the global chief strategy officer. Miller will look into U.S. operations, and Mackay-Sinclair and Gallery will shape strategy and brand vision, further added the report. They will join global CEO Michael Wall and founder Robert Saville in leading Mother’s creative and strategic direction across offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Shanghai, highlighted the Adweek report.