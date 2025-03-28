            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • ambuja-cements-appoints-vinod-bahety-as-ceo-announces-key-leadership-changes-60624

Ambuja Cements appoints Vinod Bahety as CEO; announces key leadership changes

Rakesh Tiwary has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO), taking over from Bahety.

By  Storyboard18Mar 28, 2025 3:58 PM
Ambuja Cements appoints Vinod Bahety as CEO; announces key leadership changes
Bahety has also been named as Additional Director and Wholetime Director

Ambuja Cements has appointed Vinod Bahety as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a three-year term, starting April 1, 2024. The company confirmed his appointment in an exchange filing, also naming him as Additional Director and Wholetime Director for the same tenure.

In a significant leadership reshuffle, the Gautam Adani-led cement giant has also reappointed Ajay Kapur as Managing Director for a two-year term, set to begin on April 1, 2025.

Further strengthening its executive team, Rakesh Tiwary has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO), taking over from Bahety. His appointment will come into effect from April 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Praveen Garg has been inducted into the Board as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) for a consecutive three-year term, also effective from April 1, 2025. In December 2024, Adani Cement announced a major consolidation, merging Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement Industries into its flagship Ambuja Cements. This strategic move brings the recently acquired entities under a single umbrella, strengthening Adani’s hold in the cement sector.


Tags
First Published on Mar 28, 2025 3:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Sanjay Sachdeva appointed as MD and CEO at Bajaj Electricals Limited

Sanjay Sachdeva appointed as MD and CEO at Bajaj Electricals Limited

Brand Makers

Nestlé's Suresh Narayanan, Prasoon Joshi reveal the secret to Maggi's remarkable comeback

Nestlé's Suresh Narayanan, Prasoon Joshi reveal the secret to Maggi's remarkable comeback

Brand Makers

'Guru-Shishya Parampara' is a unique aspect of Indian culture, says Nestlé India MD Suresh Narayanan

'Guru-Shishya Parampara' is a unique aspect of Indian culture, says Nestlé India MD Suresh Narayanan

Brand Makers

Adani Group names Sanjay Behl as COO of Adani Cement

Adani Group names Sanjay Behl as COO of Adani Cement

Brand Makers

Talented sets new benchmark with ESOP buyback, Rs 8 lakh minimum pay and profit-sharing

Talented sets new benchmark with ESOP buyback, Rs 8 lakh minimum pay and profit-sharing

Brand Makers

Ad agency Mother overhauls its global leadership team

Ad agency Mother overhauls its global leadership team

Brand Makers

Asian Paints appoints Ashish Choksi as additional non-executive director

Asian Paints appoints Ashish Choksi as additional non-executive director