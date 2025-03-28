Ambuja Cements appoints Vinod Bahety as CEO; announces key leadership changes

ADVERTISEMENT
Ambuja Cements has appointed Vinod Bahety as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a three-year term, starting April 1, 2024. The company confirmed his appointment in an exchange filing, also naming him as Additional Director and Wholetime Director for the same tenure.
In a significant leadership reshuffle, the Gautam Adani-led cement giant has also reappointed Ajay Kapur as Managing Director for a two-year term, set to begin on April 1, 2025.
Further strengthening its executive team, Rakesh Tiwary has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO), taking over from Bahety. His appointment will come into effect from April 1, 2025.
Meanwhile, Praveen Garg has been inducted into the Board as an Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) for a consecutive three-year term, also effective from April 1, 2025. In December 2024, Adani Cement announced a major consolidation, merging Sanghi Industries and Penna Cement Industries into its flagship Ambuja Cements. This strategic move brings the recently acquired entities under a single umbrella, strengthening Adani’s hold in the cement sector.