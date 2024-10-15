Angel One appoints Arief Mohamed as CBO - Direct Business

ADVERTISEMENT
Angel One Ltd, a prominent player in the fintech sector, has appointed Arief Mohamad as Chief Business Officer for its Direct Business.
This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s leadership, driving innovation and growth in the rapidly evolving financial technology landscape.
With over 16 years of experience in digital commerce and a proven track record of scaling businesses, Arief is set to lead Angel One's direct business vertical. His focus will be on enhancing the company's digital presence and driving client-centric innovations, aligning with the company's vision of making financial services more accessible to millions of Indians.
Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director of Angel One Ltd., expressed excitement about Arief's addition, noting his expertise in creating customer-first experiences.
Commenting on his appointment, Arief expressed, "The fintech revolution in India is at an inflection point and Angel One stands at the forefront of this transformation. I am thrilled to join a company that shares my passion for leveraging technology to democratize financial services. Together with the exceptional team at Angel One, I look forward to building innovative solutions to empower more individuals, thus driving sustainable growth for the organization."
Arief, formerly Vice President and Head of Fashion at Flipkart, holds a PGDM in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management - Lucknow. At Flipkart, he led critical charters previously including Mobiles business and drove the Customer, Growth and Loyalty charters.