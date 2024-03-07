BARC India's Derrick Gray steps down

Derrick Gray, who served as the chief of measurement science and business analytics at Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has stepped down from his position after a duration of six years.

As the chief measurement science officer at BARC India, Gray oversaw a team of 26 staff and sub-contractors — and had the responsibility for ensuring the rigour and robustness of audience estimates, intelligence, and insights for the Indian broadcast industry.

Gray began his career at HEPCOE Credit Union as senior marketing analyst and went on to work across Canadian Armed Forces, and Numeris.

During his stint at Numeris as the senior director - audience measurement science, he built and developed the Data Science Centre of Excellence within Numeris. Successfully implemented several improvements through intelligence and insights developed through the team resulting in process improvements, increased methodological rigor and financial savings to organisation.

He developed several advanced analytics products such as visual data representation products and fusion/data integration/calibration products. Successfully launched the first corporate business intelligence platform increasing visibility into operational metrics and allowing for the development of performance KPIs.